6,089 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $698,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,317,000 after acquiring an additional 507,226 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 105,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 279,422 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IXN stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.