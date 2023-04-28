3,356 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

