Glassman Wealth Services Has $45,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Trimble were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 23,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 15,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

