T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $110.83 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $135.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

