Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 398 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,216 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354,619 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,000 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE BNS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $68.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

