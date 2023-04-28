Glassman Wealth Services Has $35,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Match Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

