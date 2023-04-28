Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 174 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CNQ. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

CNQ opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.