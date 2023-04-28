Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $8.90 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.