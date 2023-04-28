Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $19,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:OC opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.46.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

