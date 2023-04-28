Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,076 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 3.9 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE AVB opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $241.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.24 and a 200-day moving average of $169.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

