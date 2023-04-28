Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,223 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,220,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $547.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.49 and a 200 day moving average of $482.90. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $553.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Argus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

