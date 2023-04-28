Parallel Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

