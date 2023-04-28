HM Payson & Co. Sells 5,200 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

OUNZ opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

