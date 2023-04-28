Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Seagen worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Seagen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,568 shares of company stock valued at $39,270,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.49 and its 200-day moving average is $152.43.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

