Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 290 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.24.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.27.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

