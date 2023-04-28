Glassman Wealth Services Sells 156 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

