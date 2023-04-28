Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 313 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

