Glassman Wealth Services Sells 894 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,347,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $39.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53.

