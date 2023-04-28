Glassman Wealth Services Has $60,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Copart were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Copart by 23.2% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

CPRT opened at $77.76 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

