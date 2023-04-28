Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Itron by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 611,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $60,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,365 shares of company stock valued at $572,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $52.32 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $60.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

