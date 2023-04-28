Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

