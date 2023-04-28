Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Shopify were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

