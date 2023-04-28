The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.51 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.