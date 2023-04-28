Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

