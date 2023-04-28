Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.6 %

TM opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $175.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

