Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stake Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 7,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

