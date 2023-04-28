5,685 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $39.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

