Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,062 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 654.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2,240.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 439,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3,618.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,710 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.22). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $972.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TV. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

