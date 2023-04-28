Glassman Wealth Services Sells 5,270 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.06% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

Shares of EDOW opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

