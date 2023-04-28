Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,700 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

