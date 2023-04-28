Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average of $139.61. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

