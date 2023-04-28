HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

