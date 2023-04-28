HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 2,630 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after buying an additional 1,770,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $419,203,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insider Transactions at Ball

Ball Price Performance

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

