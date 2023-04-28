HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,950 shares of company stock worth $700,887 and sold 35,617 shares worth $2,805,070. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.