HM Payson & Co. Makes New $164,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $784,527,000. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $261,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $111,762,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $90,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

