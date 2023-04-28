Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,091 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.45.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

