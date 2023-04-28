Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 14,691 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $132.99 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

