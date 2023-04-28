Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5,261.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,096 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.