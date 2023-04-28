Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 121,948 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 121,948 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in LKQ by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 167,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,376 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in LKQ by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.