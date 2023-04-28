Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,573 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.