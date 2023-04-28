Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,589 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.33 and a 1 year high of $169.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

