Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,910 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $203,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $196.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $211.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,727,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.