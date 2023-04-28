Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

