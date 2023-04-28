Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes $241,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $96.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

