Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $232,000 Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.15% of Park-Ohio worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKOH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 974,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

