Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $302,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OXY opened at $60.58 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

