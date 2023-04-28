SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $44.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

