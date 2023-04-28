Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $199.03 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.20 and its 200-day moving average is $208.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

