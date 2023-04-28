Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 207.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 491,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 331,722 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 774,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 86,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYD opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

