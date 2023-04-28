Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.79 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

